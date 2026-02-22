TN BJP demands CBI probe after Madras HC orders FIR against Minister KN Nehru

Chennai, Feb 22 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP on Sunday intensified its attack on the ruling DMK government after the Madras High Court directed the State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Department (DVAC) to register an FIR against Municipal Administration and Water Supply Minister K. N. Nehru.

Reacting to the court’s order, TN BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad said the directive was a “serious setback” for the DMK government and demanded that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin immediately remove Nehru from the Cabinet.

He further called for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, stating that only a central agency inquiry would ensure a comprehensive and impartial investigation into the alleged irregularities.

The Division Bench, headed by Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava, issued the direction while considering materials placed before it, including allegations raised by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

In a complaint submitted to the Tamil Nadu Director General of Police in October 2025, the ED had alleged large-scale corruption in appointments and tender processes within the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department.

According to the ED’s complaint, the alleged scam could involve financial irregularities estimated between Rs 630 crore and Rs 1,020 crore. The agency claimed that bribes ranging from Rs 25 lakh to Rs 35 lakh were collected per post in connection with 2,538 appointments.

It also referred to digital evidence, including WhatsApp conversations, screenshots, transfer orders and financial records, allegedly recovered during searches conducted at premises linked to individuals associated with the Minister.

Prasad said the High Court’s order strengthened the BJP’s long-standing allegation that corruption was systemic under the DMK regime.

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s earlier description of the state government as a “20 per cent commission government”, he asserted that the judicial direction underscored the need for accountability.

The DMK has not yet issued a detailed response to the latest development.

Legal experts, however, noted that a direction to register an FIR marks the beginning of a formal criminal investigation and does not amount to a finding of guilt.

With Assembly elections due in 2026, the issue is expected to further sharpen political confrontation between the BJP and the ruling DMK in the coming weeks.

--IANS

aal/dpb