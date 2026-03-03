TN BJP criticises DMK over 'pro-Iran' protests, urges Centre to intervene

Chennai, March 3 (IANS ) The Tamil Nadu unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday launched a sharp attack on the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, accusing it of permitting protests in support of Iran despite a nationwide security alert issued by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).

Read More

In a statement, BJP Tamil Nadu spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad alleged that the DMK government had allowed its alliance partners, including the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Left parties, to organise demonstrations in Chennai on March 1 condemning the ongoing US-Israel strikes on Iran.

The protests reportedly included attempts to march towards the United States Consulate in the city.

Prasad claimed that the demonstrations were held even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi was visiting Tamil Nadu and after the MHA had issued an alert on February 28 warning states to remain vigilant in view of escalating tensions in West Asia.

"The Government of India's position represents all 140 crore Indians. No regional party has the right to undermine national unity for electoral gains," the BJP leader said, alleging that the protests risked disturbing communal harmony and public peace in the State.

He further accused VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan and Communist parties of "selective outrage", alleging that they had remained silent on incidents affecting Indians and Hindus abroad but were vocal in condemning strikes on Iran.

According to Prasad, such actions reflected "vote-bank politics" and amounted to placing foreign issues above national interests.

The BJP also urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah to issue clear directions to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Chief Secretary, Home Secretary and Director General of Police to ensure strict enforcement of law and order.

Prasad contended that permitting such rallies could create tension and insecurity among citizens.

The DMK and its allies have not officially responded to the BJP’s latest remarks.

However, leaders of the ruling alliance have previously defended their right to democratic protest on international issues, stating that peaceful demonstrations are part of political expression.

The controversy comes amid heightened global tensions following military developments in West Asia, prompting security advisories across several Indian states.

--IANS

aal/svn