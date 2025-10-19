TN BJP chief urges CM Stalin to visit flood-hit district, calls it 'govt negligence'

Chennai, Oct 19 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP President Nainar Nagendran, on Sunday, called upon Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to visit the Theni district and take immediate war-footing measures to assist the people affected by the severe floods that have ravaged the region.

He urged the state government to establish relief camps and ensure the safety of residents in the inundated areas.

Issuing a statement, Nagendran described the incident from Theni as "heart-wrenching", noting that one of Tamil Nadu's most beautiful districts was now reeling under a massive flood.

He alleged that while incessant rainfall has been cited as the reason, the true cause lies in what he termed a "man-made disaster created by the DMK government".

According to Nagendran, if the state's Water Resources Department had undertaken desilting of canals and maintenance of reservoirs before the onset of the northeast monsoon, such devastation could have been avoided.

"Despite clear monsoon forecasts, there was no preparedness, no early warning to the people, and no preventive steps to safeguard them," he said.

Raising questions about the sudden surge of water from the Mullaiperiyar dam, the BJP leader added that only 1,000 cusecs of water had been released four days ago, while on Saturday night the Tamil Nadu Water Resources Department suddenly increased the outflow to 7,163 cusecs.

"This sudden release raises doubts about whether the flood was worsened by official mismanagement," he remarked.

Nagendran accused the DMK government of "gross negligence" that had left people losing their homes, cattle, and farmlands in the middle of the night.

"The so-called model government is moving at a snail's pace in rescue operations," he said, adding that the administration's response lacked urgency despite the mounting human suffering.

The state BJP President demanded that Chief Minister Stalin personally visit Theni immediately to oversee relief operations.

"Relief camps must be opened to shelter-affected people, rescue efforts must be intensified, and emergency compensation must be provided without delay," Nagendran said, emphasising that the state government must act swiftly to restore normalcy in the flood-ravaged district.

--IANS

aal/khz