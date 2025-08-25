TN BJP appeals to CM Stalin for comprehensive police reforms

Chennai, Aug 25 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP state spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad has urged Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to initiate comprehensive police reforms in the state and to immediately implement the long-pending recommendations of the Fifth Police Commission along with the guidelines laid down by the Supreme Court.

In a detailed memorandum addressed to the Chief Minister, Prasad said reforms must be taken up with a clear vision to strengthen public trust in the police and ensure that the 6.5 crore citizens of Tamil Nadu are protected in accordance with the principles of the Constitution.

Prasad proposed the creation of a Police Commission 2025, chaired by a retired Supreme Court judge, to spearhead reforms and carry out statewide consultations.

He said the panel should engage not only with police personnel but also with elected representatives, legal experts, social workers, and civil society groups so that reforms reflect wider concerns and do not remain confined to an internal police exercise.

According to him, while the views of serving and retired police officers are valuable, systemic shortcomings cannot be addressed fully without inputs from independent voices.

He also pointed out that the Tamil Nadu Police had signed an agreement with the Indian Police Foundation to modernise the force, strengthen investigative capacity, enhance safety for women and children, and promote transparency. However, Prasad said that all such recommendations must be reviewed by the proposed Police Commission before being taken up for implementation, to ensure accountability and public participation.

Among the immediate steps, Prasad urged the Chief Minister to convene an all-party meeting to build consensus on reforms. He further suggested that in every district, Superintendents of Police and Collectors, along with senior officials, should hold consultations with MLAs, MPs, community groups, and citizens to identify region-specific challenges and adopt tailored solutions.

He also highlighted several critical recommendations of the Fifth Police Commission that need urgent enforcement. These include stringent disciplinary action against officers guilty of abuse, non-registration of genuine complaints, wrongful arrests, or biased investigations; accountability in custodial deaths with such cases handed over to the CB-CID; strict compliance with the arrest guidelines set out by the Supreme Court in the Arnesh Kumar case; and detailed standard operating procedures for officers to prevent misuse of discretionary powers.

Other measures suggested were independent oversight of investigations, creation of a supervisory body, including a retired High Court judge, to review corruption cases, adoption of technology such as body-worn and dashboard cameras, and a professional media engagement strategy through a State Police Media Centre headed by an Inspector General.

Prasad concluded that under Stalin’s leadership, these reforms could transform the Tamil Nadu Police into a model force globally admired for its integrity, professionalism, and commitment to public service.

