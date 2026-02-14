TN Assembly polls: Tension in DMK–Congress alliance over seat sharing

Chennai, Feb 14 (IANS) With the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections drawing closer, fresh signs of strain have emerged within the ruling DMK–Congress alliance over seat sharing and participation in government.

A recent social media post by Congress MP Manickam Tagore has reignited speculation about power-sharing arrangements between the two allies.

The controversy began after Tamil Nadu Minister Raja Kannappan, speaking at a public event, stated that the DMK would contest in 160–170 constituencies in the Assembly election and was confident of winning up to 160 seats.

Quoting this remark, Manickam Tagore took to X to question the DMK's stance.

"In 2021, you contested 173 seats and won 133. We are asking about the seats where you lost," Tagore wrote.

He added, "Power sharing is essential. A share in power is our right. The people will decide."

His remarks come amid continuing discussions and denials regarding Congress' role in the state government.

Earlier this week, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, speaking at a private event in Chennai, ruled out the possibility of a coalition government in Tamil Nadu.

While affirming that the alliance with the Congress would continue, he made it clear that there would be no power-sharing arrangement within the government - effectively dismissing demands from some Congress leaders for ministerial participation.

Shortly after reports of Stalin's comments surfaced, Tagore responded on social media: "The people will decide whether it will be a coalition government or a single-party government. Not implementing the people’s mandate in 2006 was the mistake of the Tamil Nadu Congress."

In the 2006 Assembly elections, the DMK won 96 seats and the Congress secured 34, enabling the formation of a coalition government.

Tagore appeared to suggest that the Congress should have insisted on stronger power-sharing arrangements at the time, given that the DMK did not secure an absolute majority.

Addressing the issue on February 11, Chief Minister Stalin maintained that the alliance remained strong.

"The DMK–Congress relationship is not what others assume. We are comfortable. We know the share in government is not equal to Tamil Nadu's expectations, and they know it too. Some are trying to create confusion to see if there is a rift. We are not worried; Rahul is not worried either," he said.

Responding again, Tagore asked, "If people ask for a share in governance, how can that be termed a conspiracy?"

As the election season intensifies, the debate over seat allocation and power sharing appears set to remain a key talking point within the alliance.

