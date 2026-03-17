TN Assembly polls: CPI firm on six seats as DMK alliance talks hit deadlock

Chennai, March 17 (IANS) Seat-sharing negotiations within the DMK-led alliance for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections have reached a critical juncture, with the CPI taking a firm stand against any reduction in its allocation.

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The Left party has decided it will not accept fewer than six seats, matching its tally from the 2021 Assembly elections. The decision was finalised at an urgent meeting of the CPI state working committee held at the party headquarters in Chennai on Monday.

The meeting reviewed the current status of discussions with the DMK leadership and assessed the ongoing stalemate over finalising seat distribution among alliance partners.

Party leaders examined recent political developments and reiterated that the CPI’s demand for six seats is both reasonable and consistent with its previous participation in the alliance.

The party leadership also took into account the broader electoral landscape, which has undergone significant changes since the last Assembly election.

The CPI leadership believes that maintaining its earlier seat share is important not only for organisational strength but also for preserving balance within the alliance.

Leaders expressed concern that any attempt to reduce the number of seats allocated to the party could impact the internal cohesion of the alliance and create dissatisfaction among cadre and supporters.

Parallel discussions are also underway between CPI state secretary M. Veerapandian and CPI(M) state secretary P. Shanmugam, as the Left parties seek to present a united position in negotiations with the DMK.

The coordination between the two parties is aimed at ensuring that their collective interests are safeguarded during the seat-sharing exercise.

The developments come at a time when the DMK is also exploring the possibility of accommodating new allies in the coalition ahead of the elections. This has added a layer of complexity to the negotiations, as existing partners remain cautious about any moves that could dilute their representation.

With the Assembly elections approaching, the unresolved seat-sharing issue is emerging as a key challenge for the DMK-led front. How the alliance leadership navigates these competing demands is expected to play a crucial role in shaping the final electoral strategy and maintaining unity within the coalition.

--IANS

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