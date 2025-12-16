TN: 4 killed, 3 injured in multi-vehicle crash in Dharmapuri

Chennai, Dec 16 (IANS) Four people were killed and at least three others sustained grievous injuries in a major road accident involving multiple vehicles on the Thoppur Ghat Road in Dharmapuri district on Tuesday, triggering a traffic standstill for nearly two hours.

According to the police, the accident occurred when a lorry transporting cattle fodder from Maharashtra to Namakkal district lost control while negotiating a stretch of the ghat road.

The lorry was driven by S. Muniappan (43), a resident of Nadukkarapatti in Namakkal district.

Police said that as the lorry was descending the Thoppur Ghat section, the driver reportedly lost control of the steering wheel, causing the heavy vehicle to plough into a two-wheeler, a parcel van, a car, and another van that were either moving slowly or caught in traffic ahead.

Muniappan sustained critical injuries in the collision and died on the spot. Two persons travelling on the two-wheeler — P. Arunagiri, a resident of Madhemangalam near Nallampalli in Dharmapuri district, and his sister V. Kalaiarasi, also from the same locality — were killed instantly after being hit by the lorry.

Four passengers travelling in one of the vans suffered grievous injuries and were rushed to the Dharmapuri Government Medical College Hospital by emergency services and police personnel.

However, one of the injured, P. Dinesh (30), a resident of Pethanaickenpalayam near Attur in Salem district, succumbed to injuries while being taken to the hospital, taking the death toll to four.

On receiving information about the accident, Dharmapuri District Collector R. Sadheesh, along with senior Transport Department officials, visited the accident site and conducted inquiries into the circumstances leading to the crash.

Officials also reviewed traffic management and emergency response measures at the ghat section, which has witnessed several accidents in the past. The impact of the collision led to a complete halt in vehicular movement along the busy Salem–Dharmapuri National Highway stretch.

Police personnel and highway authorities worked to remove the damaged vehicles and clear debris from the road.

Normal traffic flow was restored after nearly two hours.

The Thoppur police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation to ascertain the exact cause of the accident, including possible mechanical failure or driver fatigue.

