TMC distorted comments to portray my stand on illegal infiltration as ‘anti-Bengali’: Assam CM

Kolkata, July 15 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on Tuesday, accused Trinamool Congress of deliberately distorting his recent comments on the stand of the Assam government on illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators, projecting him as taking an “anti-Bengali” stand.

In a statement issued by him on Tuesday, which he posted on the wall of the official X handle, Sarma also alleged that the ruling dispensation in West Bengal had deliberately resorted to such distortion to shield Muslim infiltrators from Bangladesh.

“Assam has been waging a relentless war against illegal infiltration of Bangladeshi Muslims for several decades. The recent attempt by the @AITCofficial to distort my media remarks and portray our stand as anti-Bengali is nothing but a desperate ploy to shield Muslim infiltrators from Bangladesh, whose very presence threatens to alter the demographic fabric of our nation,” read the statement from the Assam Chief Minister.

He also clarified that all Indian citizens residing in Assam, including the Bengali-speaking ones, have a clear idea of the Assam government's stand on illegal infiltration. “Let it be made absolutely clear: in Assam, every Indian citizen—including Bengali-speaking people—fully understands our position and supports our uncompromising stand against illegal Muslim immigration from Bangladesh,” Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma added.

The Leader of the Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari shared the statement by Biswa Sarma, on the wall of his own X handle and said that at a time when the Assam Chief Minister was leading a fearless and timely fight against illegal infiltration of Bangladeshi Muslims, the West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was shamelessly banking on these illegal infiltrators and helping them to get enrolled in the voter’s list in West Bengal.

Adhikari also said that Trinamool Congress was deliberately encouraging this since its political survival heavily depended on these illegal infiltrators.

He also said that every Indian-Bengali stood by the efforts of the Assam Chief Minister to check illegal infiltration from Bangladesh.

--IANS

src/uk