'Tirelessly working for Bihar’s progress': PM Modi extends birthday wishes to CM Nitish Kumar

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his warm wishes to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on his birthday, praising his efforts towards the development of the state.

Posting on X on Sunday, PM Modi said, “Birthday greetings to Bihar CM Shri Nitish Kumar Ji. He has been tirelessly working for Bihar’s progress over the last several years. His vision and development schemes have positively impacted countless lives. Praying for his long and healthy life.”

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to X, writing, “Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Chief Minister of Bihar, Shri Nitish Kumar ji. Under your leadership, the NDA in Bihar is working with dedication for the development and progress of the people of the state. I pray to God for your good health and long life.”

Other senior leaders joined in wishing the Bihar Chief Minister.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted, “Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Honorable Chief Minister of Bihar State, Shri Nitish Kumar ji. I pray to God for your excellent health and long life.”

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari also posted his greetings on X. “Heartfelt birthday wishes to the Chief Minister of Bihar, Shri Nitish Kumar ji. I pray to God for your excellent health, long life, and a blissful life.”

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended his greetings, posting on X: “Heartfelt birthday greetings to the Honourable Chief Minister of Bihar, Shri Nitish Kumar Ji. May you be blessed with a glorious, long, and healthy life, and under your leadership, the state establish new benchmarks in development and good governance - this is the prayer to Janaknandini Maa Janaki.”

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also expressed his wishes, stating, “Heartfelt birthday congratulations and best wishes to the esteemed Chief Minister Shri Nitish Kumar ji, the development icon who is taking Bihar to new heights of progress by bringing the policy of development with good governance and justice to every individual."

"I pray to God that you remain healthy, long-lived, and full of energy, and continue to guide Bihar towards new directions of continuous development,” he added.

The wishes reflect Nitish Kumar’s stature in Indian politics and his contributions towards governance, infrastructure, and social development in Bihar. Leaders from both the state and the Central government lauded his leadership.

