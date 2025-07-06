Tireless champion of equality, justice: Kharge on Babu Jagjivan Ram's death anniversary

New Delhi, July 6 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge remembered Babu Jagjivan Ram, the former Deputy Prime Minister as a tireless champion of equality and justice, paying tribute on his death anniversary.

Posting on X, Kharge wrote: "A humble tribute to Babu Jagjivan Ram ji, the great champion of equality, former Deputy Prime Minister of the country, who dedicated his entire life to justice for the weak, exploited, and backward sections of society, on his death anniversary. His struggle for social justice and the welfare of the nation will always be remembered."

The Congress party also acknowledged his contributions through its official X handle, posting: "Humble tributes to the former Deputy Prime Minister of India, Babu Jagjivan Ram Ji, on his death anniversary."

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed Babu Jagjivan Ram as a symbol of courage and relentless struggle for social upliftment.

"Synonymous with courage and struggle, former Deputy Prime Minister Babu Jagjivan Ram dedicated his entire life to the empowerment of the deprived and oppressed, performing the commendable task of weaving every section of society into the thread of equality. He was truly a pioneer of social justice. On his sacred death anniversary today, humble tributes to him!" CM Yogi posted on X.

Popularly referred to as “Babuji,” Jagjivan Ram was a national leader, a freedom fighter, and a pivotal force in India's journey toward inclusive development. Born on April 5, 1908, in Chandwa village, Bihar, to Sobhi Ram and Vasanti Devi, he rose from humble beginnings to become a central figure in Indian politics.

Babu Jagjivan Ram’s public life began during his student years, when he actively participated in the freedom movement. A staunch advocate for the rights of the marginalised, he founded the All-India Depressed Classes League in 1935 to promote social equality and challenge caste-based discrimination.

In 1936, at the age of 28, he was nominated as a member of the Bihar Legislative Council, marking the start of an illustrious political career. He had the special distinction of being elected MP from the same parliamentary constituency, Sasaram in Bihar, for eight consecutive times (1st to 8th Lok Sabha, 1952-1984).

When the Janata Party government, headed by Morarji Desai, was formed in 1977, Jagjivan Ram joined it as a Cabinet Minister, holding the Defence portfolio. He also became the Deputy Prime Minister and held the Defence portfolio from January 24, 1979, to July 28, 1979.

He was also the Congress President when the party split in 1969, and continued to remain in the Indira Gandhi cabinet despite holding the party's top post for nearly three years.

He passed away on this day in 1986.

