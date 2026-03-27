Time for transformation, financial discipline in Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta slams AAP govt​

New Delhi, March 27 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday hit out at the previous AAP government in the Assembly, highlighting its financial indiscipline and corruption that led to delays and cost escalations in the construction of hospitals and schools.​

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She said the previous year had been eventful, as the government worked hard to improve service delivery.​

“Now the work will not be done to create headlines, but as per guidelines. We are doing our best to improve Delhi and taking it forward with full accountability,” she said, promising to give accountability for each rupee of public money.​

“There will be no confrontation but transformation in Delhi. There will be no politics but performance. I can say so much that some people change the trend, and we are among them,” she said, concluding the discussion on the Annual Budget.​

Addressing the MLAs during the discussion on Budget 2026-27 and in the backdrop of damning reports of the CAG against the mismanagement of the Arvind Kejriwal government, she said, “Even today, there is a liability on our government of Rs 2,000 crore under the head for hospitals.”​

“Under the head of school, there is a liability of Rs 1,000 crore on our government. Their mismanagement and corruption not only escalated project costs but also left a huge liability on our government,” she said.​

Chief Minister Gupta also hit out at the Kejriwal government for not paying Rs 24 crore to sportspersons and Rs 18 crore to EWS beneficiaries.​

She announced that three new Metro corridors will open this year, making Delhi the city with the longest network in the country.​

She said the Delhi government has provided financial support to civic agencies for wall-to-wall carpeting to tackle pollution.​

“For pollution mitigation, the city is moving towards emission reduction and automated commercial vehicle testing,” she said.​

--IANS

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