Tibetans in exile celebrate India’s 77th Republic Day

Dharamsala, Jan 26 (IANS) As Indians celebrated the 77th Republic Day, the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on Monday joined in the observance here, commemorating the day the Indian Constitution came into force on January 26, 1950.

Following the ceremonial flag hoisting and the singing of the national anthems, officiating Sikyong Dolma Changra addressed the media, conveying greetings to the government and people of India on behalf of the Tibetan people.

She noted that “India stands as a strong example of a functioning and enduring democracy, offering lessons for the rest of the world”. She recalled that after arriving in India, His Holiness the Dalai Lama introduced a democratic system for Tibetans in exile, an unprecedented development in Tibetan history, drawing inspiration from India’s democratic model.

Emphasising India’s generosity, she highlighted the importance of Tibetan gratitude for the continued support extended by the Indian government and its people, while also praising India’s constitutional evolution and democratic resilience since independence.

Deputy Speaker Dolma Tsering Teykhang likewise extended greetings to the people of India, expressing appreciation and solidarity while speaking to the media on the occasion.

In his addresses, the Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, is thanking the Indian government and people of India for the generous hospitality and kindness extended to the Tibetan people for the last over six decades.

The Dalai Lama has lived in India since fleeing China in 1959 after a failed uprising against Communist rule over Tibet. The government-in-exile, named the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), is based in Dharamsala.

His Holiness the Dalai Lama often calls India the “Guru” and Tibet its “Chela” and refers to himself as the “Son of India” and a true follower of Mahatma Gandhi.

He advocates the revival of India's ancient wisdom based on the Nalanda tradition. He believes India is the only country with the potential to combine its ancient knowledge with modern education.

