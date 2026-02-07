Three youths die after car falls into canal in Itarsi after breaking through railing

Narmadapuram, Feb 7 (IANS) Three people died after a car they were travelling in plunged into the Patharauta canal on the Bhopal-Betul National Highway in Itarsi on Friday night after breaking the railing. The bodies were recovered last night, while the car was taken out of the canal with a cane on Saturday.

According to information, the tragic incident occurred as the I-20 car went out of control and fell into the canal after breaking through the railing of the bridge.

Later, a video surfaced on social media showing an eyewitness jumping into the canal to save them, however, he could not open the doors of the car.

The incident occurred around midnight when the I-20 car was going from Kesla towards Itarsi.

The three young men in the car had apparently been consuming alcohol, as a bottle of liquor was found in the vehicle.

The way the car broke through the railing and fell into the canal suggests that it was travelling at a very high speed and the driver lost control of the vehicle.

Upon receiving information about the accident, the Itarsi and Patharauta police reached the spot and began efforts to retrieve the car. The National Disaster Response Force's (NDRF) Narmadapuram team also arrived at the scene. The team started efforts to pull the submerged car out of the canal.

Meanwhile, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) Platoon Commander Amrita Dixit informed that the rescue process took nearly 1-1.5 hours, as the car had sunk into the canal. She added that an identity card was found in the vehicle in the name of Lucky Patel.

Town Inspector Sanjeev Singh said the SDRF reached the site promptly after receiving the information, adding that a further probe is ongoing.

“After receiving information about the incident at midnight, a police team rushed to the spot. Meanwhile, SDRF teams also reached for the rescue operation. Three bodies have been recovered and further investigation into the matter is underway,” he added

Singh stated that police teams are searching for footage related to the accident from CCTV cameras installed at the roadside eateries near the canal.

The deceased have been identified as Shivram Tiwari (26), Abhay Chouhan (19) and Luky Patel (30).

--IANS

pd/rad