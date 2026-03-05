Three workers fall to death from under-construction building in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, March 5 (IANS) Three workers died and two sustained injuries after falling from the fifth floor of an under-construction building in Hyderabad on Thursday, police said.

Read More

The incident occurred Al-Hasnat Colony in Tolichowki area when the scaffolding collapsed.

Police said two workers died on the spot while another succumbed while during treatment.

Two workers, who sustained injuries after falling on bricks and sticks, were rushed by locals to the nearby hospital.

The bodies were shifted for autopsy. The victims are said to be the migrant workers from Srikakulam district in neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

Police registered a case and took up investigation. Preliminary investigation by the police shows that non-compliance with the safety measures during construction work led to the tragedy.

State Labour Minister Vivek Venkataswamy spoke to officials over phone and directed them to provide best possible treatment to the injured.

The minister sought a comprehensive report with full details of the incident and on the health condition of the workers.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC Dr. Dasoju Sravan visited the spot and expressed grief over the tragic incident.

He stated that people travelling in an auto and a car on the road at the time of the incident were also injured.

He questioned how permission was granted for a seven-storey building in a plot that is not even 300 square yards. He demanded that GHMC officials clarify how such construction approvals were issued.

He also questioned why Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Hyderabad Disaster Response and Asset Protection Agency (HYDRAA) are failing to take action despite rampant illegal constructions across the city.

Sravan alleged that permissions for illegal constructions are being granted by taking bribes, putting the lives of citizens at risk. He said that in recent times incidents of fire accidents and building-related mishaps have been increasing, highlighting the failure of the government to enforce safety norms.

The BRS criticized the government for being busy demolishing houses of the poor while turning a blind eye to large-scale illegal constructions. He demanded that HYDRAA officials and the District Collector immediately respond to the Tolichowki incident and order a thorough inquiry, taking strict action against those responsible.

--IANS

ms/pgh