Three women farmers killed as two vehicles collide in Karnataka

Gadag, Feb 5 (IANS) Three women farmers were killed on the spot, and more than 10 others were injured in a road accident involving a passenger vehicle and a canter near Jigloor Cross in Karnataka's Gadag district on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as Annapurna (56), Sangeetha Hosamani (48) and Mariyambu Hunagund (55), all residents of Shivajipete in Gajendragad. They were travelling to Rona to harvest groundnuts.

According to police, the accident occurred when daily wage labourers from Shivaji Nagar in Gajendragad were heading towards Rona for work in the passenger vehicle.

A lorry reportedly collided with the passenger vehicle, leading to the fatal accident. Due to the severity of the impact, the passenger vehicle was completely mangled.

More than 10 people sustained injuries in the accident and were shifted to the Gadag Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) Hospital for treatment.

Hospital sources said the condition of some of the injured is serious, and the death toll may rise. Six labourers have suffered fractures to their hands and legs and are undergoing treatment.

Rona Police visited the accident spot, conducted an inspection and registered a case.

Gadag Superintendent of Police Rohan Jagadish also visited the site and reviewed the situation. Further investigation is underway.

On January 26, three people were killed, and four others were injured when the car they were travelling in crashed into a truck on National Highway 48 near Nelahaal, in the limits of the Kora police station in Tumakuru district.

The police said all the victims were working in a private firm in Bengaluru and had gone on a leisure trip to Gokarna, Murudeshwar, and Udupi during the long weekend. The accident occurred when they were returning to Bengaluru.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the car was overspeeding and rammed the truck from behind, said the police.

The impact was severe, leaving the car completely mangled and trapping the occupants inside the vehicle.

Passers-by joined the police personnel in rescuing the injured.

