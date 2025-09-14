Three minor siblings charred to death as fire breaks out in Bengal's Murshidabad

Kolkata, Sep 14 (IANS) In a tragic incident, three siblings aged between seven to nine years, died in a fire while they were asleep, police said.

The incident took place in the early morning hours of Sunday at Bhagwangola in West Bengal's Murshidabad district.

Two of them were twin brothers while the other was an infant.

According to the police, a fire broke out at a house belonging to a person named Shayan Sheikh.

He was not at his home at that time.

His wife Sarjeena Bibi was sleeping with her twin sons Sahil Sheikh (9), Adil Sheikh (9) and newborn girl Sajida Khatun (6).

Police said that Sarjeena was suddenly woken up by the sound of screaming from the surroundings.

Sarjeena saw that the house was filled with smoke.

Unable to understand anything, she left the house alone.

However, her house caught fire immediately and she couldn't go inside.

As a result, three siblings, who were sleeping in the house, were burnt to death.

Later, the fire department also reached the spot and extinguished the fire.

After the fire was doused, the three children were rescued from the house in a burnt condition.

They were taken to the Nashipur primary health centre, where the doctor declared them brought dead.

"Initial investigation suggests that the fire was caused by a short circuit. However, in this incident, the fire also spread to the hut of Shayan Sheikh's two brothers Swapan and Nayan. Their houses were also burnt to ashes. Three children died in the fire," a senior police officer of Murshidabad district said.

Local MLA Reyat Hossain Sarkar reached the spot after receiving the news.

"The incident took place at around 1 a.m. on Sunday. All three houses were burnt to ashes in the fire. The police will investigate the cause of the fire. However, three children died in the fire. It is a very tragic incident. We are standing by the bereaved family and will try to help the family in every way possible," Sarkar said.

