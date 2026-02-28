Three killed in hit-and-run accident in Karnataka's Raichur

Bengaluru, Feb 28 (IANS) Three youths were killed in a hit-and-run accident in Raichur district of Karnataka, police said on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as 24-year-old Mohammad Ali, 19-year-old Noor Mohammad, and 26-year-old M. Fayaz, all residents of Sukhani Colony in Raichur city.

The accident occurred when their motorcycle was hit by a truck while they were travelling from Basaveshwara Circle to Chandramouleshwara Circle.

The impact of the collision was so severe that all three victims succumbed to their injuries on the spot.

The truck driver did not stop after the accident and escaped. The truck was reportedly coming from Lingasaguru Road and heading towards Ganj Circle.

Police have launched a hunt for the truck driver, who fled the scene after the accident.

The Raichur City Police have registered an FIR in connection with the incident and have begun an investigation.

The bodies have been shifted to the Raichur Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) for post-mortem examination.

Police said they are investigating whether it was a head-on collision and if rash and negligent driving led to the accident.

Recently, a two-year-old boy was killed after a speeding car rammed into a stationary scooter from behind in K R Pura. The child, who fell onto the road due to the impact, was reportedly run over by the same vehicle on February 16.

The victim, identified as Trishan, and a resident of Venkatala in Yelahanka, was traveling with his relative, Vijayalakshmi, and her son, Badri.

The Sadashiva Nagar police in Bengaluru arrested a 23-year-old software engineer for allegedly knocking down a family of three in a suspected hit-and-run case on New BEL Road in the city on November 13, 2025.

The accused identified as Sukrit Keshav Gowda, had hit the scooter carrying family of three.

The impact caused the scooter to fall on to the road divider, throwing the family on to the road. The accused allegedly fled from the spot without stopping to help.

Kannada actress Divya Suresh was booked in connection with a hit-and-run case in Bengaluru's Byatarayanapura on October 4, last year.

