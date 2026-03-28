Three killed in car accident in Madhepura as car falls into river

Patna, March 28 (IANS) A tragic road accident in Bihar's Madhepura claimed the lives of three young friends after their car fell into a river. The mishap has cast a pall of grief over the region.

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The incident occurred on Saturday morning near the Arar Bridge under the Arar police station limits, when the victims were returning from a Ram Navami fair in Gwalpara block.

As their car approached the bridge around 1 A.M., the driver lost control, causing the vehicle to crash into a pole and plunge into the Sursar River.

The SHO of Arar Police Station said, “Out of the four friends travelling in the car, three lost their lives in the accident.”

The deceased have been identified as Ghanshyam Kumar (28), resident near Station Chowk, Madhepura, Ankit Kumar (26), from Mokma in Saharsa district, and Vasant Kumar (23), from the Saur Bazar area.

“One individual is still missing, and a search operation is underway. Teams from the SDRF, along with local police and residents, are actively engaged in efforts to trace the fourth youth,” the SHO said.

Police reached the spot soon after receiving information and, with the help of locals, recovered the bodies and pulled the vehicle out of the river.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination.

The tragic accident has left the families devastated, and an atmosphere of deep sorrow prevails in both Madhepura and nearby areas.

All the victims were close friends who had gone together to enjoy the Ram Navami fair before the unfortunate accident occurred.

As of now, the exact cause of the accident remains unclear. While initial reports suggest that the driver may have lost control of the vehicle near the Arar Bridge, officials have emphasised that no definitive conclusion can be drawn yet.

Police authorities have stated that the real cause — whether it involves overspeeding, poor road conditions, driver fatigue, intoxication or any other factor — will only be determined after a detailed investigation.

--IANS

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