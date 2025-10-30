Three killed as vehicle rams into tree in Karnataka

Shivamogga, Oct 30 (IANS) Three people were killed and another sustained serious injuries after a goods vehicle rammed into a tree early Thursday morning in Shivamogga district of Karnataka.

The deceased have been identified as 35-year-old Asadulla, 33-year-old Firoz, and 31-year-old Sadiq, all residents of Tavare Chatnalli.

The driver of the vehicle, Irfan, sustained serious injuries, and locals shifted him to Meggan Hospital in Bengaluru.

The incident occurred within the limits of Shivamogga Rural Police Station when the victims were returning from Balehonnur after completing carpentry work in a goods vehicle.

Police suspect that the accident occurred as the driver of the goods vehicle dozed off.

The police have taken up further investigation.

On Tuesday night, a medical student from Karwar's KRIMS Medical College in Karnataka was killed, and another was seriously injured after their bike hit a buffalo that suddenly came onto the road near Mashem in Goa.

The deceased was identified as Adarsh Poojari (23), a third-year MBBS student at KRIMS. The injured student was identified as Raunak Chawla.

On Tuesday night, both were travelling from Canacona towards Karwar on a bike when a buffalo suddenly came in front of the vehicle, causing it to skid.

Poojari and Chawla, who were injured in the incident, were immediately rushed to the Canacona Community Health Centre (CHC). However, doctors said that critically injured Poojari succumbed during treatment.

On October 26, a container lorry lost control and overturned into a ditch, killing two workers on the spot and seriously injuring four others near Siddaiyanadoddi in Anekal taluk on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

In the accident, Sriman (25) from Andhra Pradesh and Srinivas (28), the lorry driver from Jharkhand, lost their lives.

The lorry, which was speeding downhill, went out of control at a curve and rolled into the ditch, trapping the bodies of the two workers inside the vehicle.

Police, with the help of a crane, recovered the bodies and shifted the injured to a hospital.

