Three killed as two tractor-trolleys collide in MP's Rewa

Rewa, Oct 23 (IANS) At least three people were killed and several others injured after two tractor-trolleys collided in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district.

The incident occurred in Ambha village, around 35 km from the district headquarters, Rewa, on Wednesday night.

The victims were the residents of the village Sar N.1 under the Gangeo block.

One of the victims' relatives, Rajput Saket akka Kallu, told IANS that two persons, including one of his cousin brothers, died in the incident.

"The health condition of at least four injured people was critical as they were on ventilators for the last 10 hours at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. Others have received minor injuries," Saket told IANS on Thursday.

Of the four critical patients, two have been referred to Jabalpur Medical College and Nagpur for further treatment.

The Saket family was going to celebrate the occasion of the birth of a boy, which turned into mourning.

He informed that they were going to Sirmour to attend a 'Barhon' (birth of the child) programme for which they had hired a tractor from the village.

"As we reached Ambha village, a tractor coming from the opposite direction collided with our tractor trolley, and people fell to the ground," Saket said.

He informed that at least 25-30 people were sitting in the tractor trolley, while another coming from the opposite direction was loaded with wood for building construction.

After receiving the news, the police rushed to the spot and rushed the injured to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital (SGMH), around 30 km from the spot.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Saurabh Goyal shared that the 12 injured were admitted to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital, four of whom were critical.

Two critical patients have been referred to Jabalpur Medical College and Nagpur for surgery, while the rest were being treated at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital.

Meanwhile, the police have registered a case in the matter, and investigations are underway.

The police also seized the tractor-trolley on Thursday morning.

