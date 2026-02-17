Three held in Hyderabad for making reel on drug ‘offering’

​Hyderabad, Feb 17 (IANS) Hyderabad police on Tuesday arrested three youths for allegedly displaying narcotic substances as an offering to Lord Shiva on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.​

Charminar Zone Task Force police responded immediately after Hyderabad Police Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar’s post on social media about a reel made by the three youth.​

The accused from Jangammet in Falaknuma were handed over to the Falaknuma police for further action.​

Two of the accused were identified as Sri Charan and Vijay Krishna.​

Sajjanar told the youth that likes and views on social media won't protect them. “They are merely short-lived pleasures. But the punishment imposed by the law will haunt you for a lifetime. Don't ruin your golden future by falling into the frenzy of social media,” he said.​

Earlier, the Police Commissioner had posted about the video circulated on social media.

​Sajjanar had warned that strict action would be taken against youths who made a reel, in which they were displaying drugs as an offering to a deity.

​“Showing drugs in front of God? Would you risk anything to become famous?” asked the Commissioner.

​“Mahashivratri is a proof of devotion.. a step towards salvation. On this most sacred festival, showing drugs in the name of divine grace is the most heinous act. It is a perverse madness,” he posted.

​Sajjanar said that this is a serious crime that will put them behind bars. “Once the NDPS Act is invoked...You will have to repent for the rest of your life,” he said.​

He advised youth not sacrifice their golden future for likes and views that give momentary pleasure.

​“We will not ignore such acts. Strict legal action will be taken against those responsible. Make social media a platform for your creativity, not a gateway to addictions,” he added.

​Hours after the Commissioner’s post, police took action to arrest the three youths.​

