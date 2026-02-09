Three girls die as concrete slab of old temple falls on them in MP's Morena

Morena, Feb 9 (IANS) A concrete slab of an old temple collapsed, resulting in the death of at least three minor girls on the spot, while many others were severely injured in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Monday.

The tragic incident occurred at Chamad Mata temple located in Ahrauli village, under the Jaora sub-division area, around 35 km from Morena district headquarters.

According to information, the casualties occurred when a portion of the temple was being demolished to construct a dome on the temple.

Satish Gaud, a local resident of the village, had come to the temple with his wife Prithi to offer prayers. At the time when the girls were served food (kanya poojan), an old roof slab fell on them, according to police.

The huge size of the concrete slab crushed them badly, and three of them died on the spot. Local people present at the scene immediately started a rescue operation.

Meanwhile, the local administration and police were also alerted.

The deceased have been identified as Vaishnavi Sikawar (11), Karishma Goswami (9), and Chhaya Goswami (7). Those injured being treated at Morena district hospital have been identified as Gunjan Singh (12), Pari Singh (8), Vidya Singh (6), according to police.

Satish Gaud, who had invited girls for ‘kanya poojan’ at the temple premises and his wife Prithi Gaud and their 14-year-old daughter were also injured, and they have been admitted at hospital.

Upon receiving the information, Jaura Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Shubham Sharma also reached the spot, and a rescue operation was carried out. The injured were admitted to Kailaras Hospital.

A local resident, talking to a media person, said that the Chamad Mata temple was established about 150 years ago. Initially, the temple was just a platform. About 7 years ago, the villagers collected donations and built walls and a roof supported by small slabs.

A police official who spoke to IANS over the phone confirmed that three girls have died and at least six others have been injured; however, he did not say more about the tragic incident, except that the investigation was underway.

--IANS

pd/uk