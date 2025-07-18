Three cops remanded to judicial custody till July 31 in Bengal post-poll violence case

Kolkata, July 18 (IANS) A former and two present cops of Kolkata Police were remanded to judicial custody till July 31 by a special court of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Kolkata on Friday in connection with the murder of BJP worker, Abhijit Sarkar in the post-poll violence in the state after the 2021 West Bengal Assembly election.

One of the three cops remanded to judicial custody by the special CBI court is the retired assistant commissioner of Kolkata police and the then officer in charge of Narkeldanga Police Station, Subhojit Sen.

The then lady sub-inspector of the same police station, Ratna Sarkar, and a home guard, Dipankar Debnath were also remanded to judicial custody till July 31. Apart from that one lady, Sujata Dey, who was identified by the CBI as a facilitator in the murder of the BJP worker, was also remanded to judicial custody till July 31.

All of them were named as accused in the supplementary charge sheet filed by the CBI in the case at the same special court in Kolkata earlier this month. While reminding them to police custody till July 31, the judge of the special court observed that if a “protector” becomes the “killer”, its negative impact on society is immense.

Abhijit Sarkar, a BJP worker and a resident of the Kankurgachi area in North Kolkata, was killed in the post-poll violence on May 2, 2021, soon after the results of the 2021 West Bengal assembly elections were declared, where Trinamool Congress bagged a landslide victory.

On July 2 this year, CBI issued a statement and informed that a fresh supplementary charge sheet in the matter naming 18 additional accused persons was submitted to the special court.

With the 18 additional accused persons being named in the fresh chargesheet, the total number of accused persons in the case rose to 38.

Initially, the investigation into the matter was started by the homicide squad under the detective department of Kolkata Police, which in its chargesheet named a total of 15 accused persons.

Subsequently, following an order of the Calcutta High Court, the CBI took over the investigation by registering a case in August 2021 and in September 2021 filed a supplementary chargesheet against 20 accused persons, including the 15 previously chargesheeted by the city police.

