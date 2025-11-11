Three Congress MLAs booked for poll code violation in Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad, Nov 11 (IAS) Hyderabad Police registered three cases against several individuals, including three MLAs of the ruling Congress Party, for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during the polling for the Jubilee Hills Assembly by-election.

Two cases have been registered at the Madhuranagar Police Station against sitting MLAs Beerla Ilaiah, Rama Chandra Naik, and Ramdas Maloth

One case has been registered at the Borabanda Police Station against former MLAs Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar and Methuku Anand, both belonging to the opposition Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

The Hyderabad Police said in a statement that strict legal action is being taken against those who have violated the election code regulations. The police emphasised that every individual must respect the Model Code of Conduct for elections to be conducted peacefully and transparently, in line with democratic principles.

Police have requested people to immediately inform by calling 100 if they observe anyone violating the election regulations.

Earlier, District Election Officer R. V. Karnan had said that cases were registered against some non-local public representatives for violation of MCC.

The BRS complained to the election officials that several legislators of the ruling party who are outsiders were seen near polling stations.

BRS candidate Maganti Sunitha alleged that the ruling Congress was resorting to electoral malpractices. She said Congress leaders were intimidating voters.

She said Congress MLAs and MLCs were present in the constituency since Monday, but the Election Commission has done nothing to send them out.

BRS legal cell said it has given five complaints to the Chief Electoral Officers against former deputy mayor Baba Fasihuddin, Congress, MLAs, MLCs and other leaders for violation of MCC.

The opposition party alleged that Congress legislators were seen with voter slips. It also claimed that they tried to lure voters with currency notes.

It alleged that Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka himself was seen moving around at the polling centres with his convoy of vehicles.

--IANS

ms/uk