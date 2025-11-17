Three arrested in gangrape of two minor sisters in Jharkhand’s Gumla, hunt on for others

Gumla (Jharkhand), Nov 17 (IANS) In a shocking incident, Jharkhand Police have arrested three youths for allegedly gang-raping two minor sisters in Gumla district, officials said on Monday.

The arrests were made following an intensive operation led by a special team under the instructions of the Gumla Superintendent of Police. The accused have been remanded to judicial custody.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Vishwas Oraon (19), Birbal Oraon (21), and Prakash Oraon (19).

After completing medical examinations and legal formalities, they were sent to the Gumla jail. Police said that efforts are underway to nab the remaining suspects, who are currently on the run.

The crime occurred late Friday evening when the two sisters, residents of the Sisai police station area, were returning home on foot after attending a cultural program.

On their way, a man on a scooter offered them a lift. Instead of taking them home, he diverted to a secluded location where five to six men allegedly assaulted and raped them.

The traumatized girls managed to return home and informed their family, who lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at Bharno police station in Gumla the following day.

Acting swiftly, the Gumla SP constituted a special team that used technical surveillance, mobile tracking, and local informant networks to trace and arrest the three accused.

The investigation is being supervised by female police officers to ensure sensitivity toward the victims.

Medical examinations of the survivors have been completed. Authorities have assured full legal assistance to the victims’ family.

Moreover, the District Child Protection Unit and Women’s Helpline are actively coordinating with the family to provide counseling and support.

Police have reiterated their commitment to apprehend all culprits and deliver justice at the earliest.

