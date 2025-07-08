Three arms of Constitution fulfilled their responsibilities as desired by B.R. Ambedkar: CJI B.R. Gavai

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Chief Justice of India (CJI) B.R. Gavai said on Tuesday that the three arms of Indian Constitution -- the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary -- have been able to fulfil their responsibilities at the completion of 75 years of the Constitution as desired by B.R. Ambedkar.

When the country is heading for the centenary of the Constitution, the three arms have also been successful ensuring social, economic justice and equality as well as social and economic and social and political democracy.

CJI Gavai was speaking on Indian Constitution at the Central Hall of the Maharashtra Legislature after he was felicitated for becoming the 52nd Chief Justice of India.

"I feel lucky to be the Chief Justice of India when the Indian Constitution has completed 75 years in April this year and we will be heading for its centenary. I will be able to continue my share in this journey. During my career I have already tried to strike a balance between the Directive principles and fundamental rights," he said.

He claimed that he treats felicitation on Tuesday by the Maharashtra Legislature, where his father late late R.S. Gavai spent three decades assuming various posts, as blessings of the 12.87 crore people of the state.

He said that the Constitution is a weapon for bloodless revolution in the country and it has been witnessed during the several judgments given by the Supreme Court while upholding or dismissing the various enactments made by the states.

He added that it was done to ensure not social and political democracy but also social and economic democracy.

"Babasaheb Ambedkar was criticised for our Constitution being too centralised and it provides too much of centralism and federalism. Babasaheb had replied to that criticism by saying the Constitution is not centric nor federal. We are giving the country a Constitution suitable for all challenges, and I can assure you that it will keep the country united in times of war and peace," the CJI said.

He also added that B.R. Ambedkar opposed the Federal and state Constitution and made a strong pitch for one Constitution which has helped the country remain together and united.

Referring to B.R. Ambedkar's argument that the legal institution cannot be static but should be organic and evolving to suit the needs of society, the CJI said that it has become a reality during the last 75 years of the Constitution.

"Due to the Constitution in India two women became the President, members of the Scheduled Caste assumed the post of the President and the Vice-President of India. In several states, women are assuming the posts of the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police," he noted.

