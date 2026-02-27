Three accused in firing case surrender in Patna court amid police pressure

Patna, Feb 27 (IANS) Three accused wanted in a sensational firing case have surrendered before a court in Patna following sustained pressure from the police.

The accused have been identified as Shneh Kumar, Raj Kamal and Praful Kumar, all residents of Ibrahimpur village under Naubatpur police station.

They are allegedly involved in a shooting incident that took place on February 11 this year at Ibrahimpur village, where one person was seriously injured.

The incident was a result of personal rivalry related to land in the village.

According to police, given the seriousness of the case, a special raiding team was constituted under the direction of Bhanu Pratap Singh, City Superintendent of Police (West), Patna, and led by the Station House Officer of Naubatpur police station.

Deepak Kumar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Phulwarisharif-02, said the team conducted continuous raids at different locations to arrest the accused.

“Due to increased police pressure, the three named accused surrendered before the sub-divisional court, Danapur, on Thursday evening,” the SDPO said.

During the investigation, the court granted police remand of Shneh Kumar and Raj Kamal for interrogation.

According to the SDPO, during questioning, Shneh Kumar revealed that the weapon used in the crime had been hidden at his residence in Ibrahimpur village.

Acting on the information, police recovered one country-made pistol and two live cartridges.

The recovered firearm and ammunition have been seized as evidence.

Patna Police have registered a separate case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita at Naubatpur police station in connection with the recovered weapon. Further investigation is underway.

The SDPO reiterated that Patna Police were following a zero-tolerance policy against crime, ensuring swift and strict action against offenders.

Meanwhile, the victim who was injured in the firing is recuperating in Patna Medical College and Hospital. He is under the observation of doctors and is likely to be discharged soon.

