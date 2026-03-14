Those who have lost public trust now question constitutional institutions: CM Yogi

Kaithal (Uttar Pradesh), March 14 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that political forces rejected by the people are now attempting to cast doubt on India's Constitutional institutions after losing public trust.

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Addressing a gathering in Kaithal, the Chief Minister said that those whom the public has “shown the door” are now spreading rumours and attempting to create disorder as they are unable to compete politically.

“Sometimes they target the Lok Sabha Speaker, at other times the judiciary or the Election Commission. When they win, they take the credit themselves, but when they lose, they blame constitutional institutions. This selective attitude will not be accepted,” he said.

“In such a situation, we must work together to ensure that this disorder and anarchy do not spread. We must move forward with the resolve of building an ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’. If the nation is secure, Sanatan Dharma is secure, and if Sanatan Dharma is secure, the nation is secure. The two are inseparable,” he said.

Referring to the global situation, CM Yogi said that conflicts in Gulf nations are likely to cause economic disruptions worldwide, but India continues to move forward on the path of development.

“Despite global uncertainties, India is progressing with confidence, driven by the hard work of its farmers and guided by strong leadership. The 145 crore citizens of the country stand united and have full faith in the nation’s leadership,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister attended the ‘Athwan Bhandara’ (eighth-day memorial feast), ‘Deshmel’ and ‘Shankhadhal’ ceremonies organised in memory of the late Brahmaleen Shri Mahant Peer Ganesh Nath Ji at Baba Mukut Nath Math in Soungal village in Kaithal.

He offered prayers and paid homage to the departed saint.

The Chief Minister also raised concerns over drug abuse, alleging that Pakistan is attempting to spread narcotics in India as part of a larger conspiracy.

Addressing a Dharma Sabha, he called upon religious leaders and society to launch awareness campaigns against drug addiction.

“Addiction leads to destruction. Any effort to combat it is a service to the nation. Drug traffickers are enemies of the state as they endanger both national security and the future of our youth,” he said.

The Chief Minister urged religious gatherings and social platforms to play an active role in spreading awareness about the dangers of drugs, adding that India’s youth possess immense potential and must be protected from such threats.

--IANS

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