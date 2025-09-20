Those killed, jailed in communal violence continue to be from backward classes: Siddaramaiah

Gadag (Karnataka), Sep 20 (IANS) Expressing deep concern, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on Saturday that in the coastal and Mangaluru regions, those jailed and killed in the name of religion have always been from the backward communities.

He questioned how long the children of backward castes must continue to be sacrificed in the name of religion.

He was speaking after inaugurating the Silver Jubilee celebrations of the Taluk Kuruba Association and the state-level Kanakotsava.

Siddaramaiah said that those who benefit from inequality and caste exploitation are opposed to social change, adding that such people cannot tolerate children from backward homes progressing educationally and economically.

"Hence, in the name of God and religion, it is only children of backward castes who are made victims," the Chief Minister added.

"We must not nod along and remain silent to those who sacrifice the children of our communities in the name of religion," he urged.

He reminded that "Education – Organisation – Struggle" was the mantra given by Ambedkar to the exploited and backward communities.

"Through education, large-scale organisation, and collective struggle, exploited communities must secure their rights and entitlements," he stressed.

"As long as the caste system exists, equality will not prevail. The only solution is education and organisation," he said.

He also said that education must be progressive, scientific, and rational.

"Even doctors and engineers, who call themselves educated, still follow blind beliefs and superstitions. It is often the educated who are the worst casteists, standing as obstacles to social progress," Siddaramaiah remarked.

"Brotherhood, equality, and tolerance of other religions are the noble values enshrined in our Constitution," he said, adding that these very values are the greatest strength of backward communities.

Speaking about the Nada Habba Dusshera, Siddaramaiah said, "We invited Booker Prize-winning author Banu Mushtaq, who brought glory to our land, to inaugurate the celebrations. A former MP who had served two terms opposed it and showed pettiness. But the Supreme Court has upheld the Constitutional values, and I welcome that."

Nada Habba Dussehra is a ten-day festival celebrated in Karnataka's Mysuru, marking the state's official festival of Dasara.

Siddaramaiah urged everyone to actively participate in the caste survey to be held in the state.

"Each individual must record their caste name, and members of the Kuruba community should mention only 'Kuruba' in the caste column," he said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah hails from the Kuruba community.

Highlighting the state's achievements, Siddaramaiah said, "Because of the guarantee schemes implemented for people of all castes, religions, and political affiliations, Karnataka has climbed to the number one position in the country in terms of per capita income. This is clear proof that the state's economy is progressing."

Ministers H.K. Patil, Legislative Council Chief Whip Saleem Ahmed, MLAs Raghavendra Hitnal and Rakesh Dhawan, former Ministers, legislators, and community leaders were among the many dignitaries present.

--IANS

mka/khz