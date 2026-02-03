'This is our victory': BJP leaders hail India-US trade deal, credit PM Modi’s leadership

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Senior BJP leaders on Tuesday welcomed the trade agreement with the US, describing it as a historic achievement that reflects India’s growing global stature under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.

Read More

The leaders said the deal would strengthen India’s economy, enhance global trade opportunities, and reaffirm the country’s position as a confident and self-reliant nation.

Reacting to the development, Bihar Minister Dilip Jaiswal said the agreement symbolised India’s ability to turn challenges into opportunities. “Undoubtedly, under the leadership of the world’s most popular leader and the country’s strong Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is turning every challenge into an opportunity. This is our victory. You have seen that in the budget as well, we have made major provisions for defence and security. Today, our population, the largest in the world, was once seen as a burden, but under PM Narendra Modi’s leadership, it has become an opportunity,” he told IANS.

BJP MLA Vikram Randhawa also termed the agreement a major milestone in bilateral relations. Emphasising the significance of the dialogue between the two leaders, he said, “I believe yesterday marked a major and historic moment. There was an excellent discussion between India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. In a short span of time, significant progress has been made. According to the tweet posted by President Trump himself, he has clearly stated that he wants to make a strong and lasting trade deal with India…”

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP leader Dilip Ghosh said the deal demonstrated India’s rising confidence on the global stage. He remarked, “A lot has happened… Today, India stands tall in the world with its head held high. No one can intimidate us or force us to work under pressure; if they try, it will backfire. That’s exactly what happened with Trump.”

India and the United States reached a trade deal on Monday following a phone conversation between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. As part of the agreement, the US reduced tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent, while India agreed to ease certain trade barriers on American products.

Earlier, PM Modi also welcomed the development, posting on X, “Wonderful to speak with my dear friend President Trump today. Delighted that Made in India products will now have a reduced tariff of 18 per cent. Big thanks to President Trump on behalf of the 1.4 billion people of India for this wonderful announcement.”

The Prime Minister noted that when the world’s largest democracies and major economies collaborate, it unlocks immense opportunities for mutual growth. He praised President Trump’s leadership in promoting global peace and stability and said he looked forward to taking the India-US partnership to unprecedented heights.

-- IANS

rs/dpb