‘This is an era of Indore’: Vijayvargiya’s emotional post as city retains top spot in cleanliness

Indore, July 17 (IANS) After Indore was once again declared the cleanest city in India, Madhya Pradesh Urban Development Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya shared an emotional post on social media, celebrating the city’s remarkable achievement.

Indore has retained its top rank in urban cleanliness for the eighth consecutive year under the Swachh Survekshan 2024-25, a feat Vijayvargiya described as “historic” and a result of the city faithfully following the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Mission.

In a heartfelt post in Hindi, the Minister began with the words: "Yeh ek daur hai, yeh Indore hai. Yah swachhata ka guru hai, aur pathpradarshak hai" -- "This is an era, this is Indore, a guru and a guide in cleanliness."

He went on to write, “On this unparalleled achievement, I offer my heartfelt salutations to the aware, diligent, and ever-vigilant citizens of Indore. My sincere congratulations and appreciation to all public representatives and the administration for making this possible.”

Vijayvargiya emphasised that Indore's commitment to cleanliness is not just about winning awards, but reflects the collective consciousness of its residents -- a standard that, he said, will inspire generations to come.

“May Indore's golden journey of glory continue unabated. This is my heartfelt wish. I salute Indore's monumental achievement. Congratulations to everyone,” he concluded.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the Swachh Survekshan Awards 2024-25 during a ceremony organised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi on Thursday.

The government said the primary objective of the Swachh Survekshan is to promote large-scale citizen participation and foster awareness across all sections of society about the importance of urban cleanliness.

This year’s survey followed a “smart, structured approach to assessing urban cleanliness and service delivery” using 10 parameters and 54 specific indicators.

