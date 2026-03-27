This freedom fighter and centenarian bats against turncoat politics, preferring principles over power

Jaipur, March 27 (IANS) This is the story of Pt Ramkrishna Sharma, a veteran freedom fighter and socialist, who turns 100 on Saturday. He witnessed the country's politics before Independence and then went on to shape the nation's democratic journey as a four-time MLA and a Member of Parliament from Bharatpur district. A man of principle, he bats against the turncoat politics of today, preferring service and sacrifice over power.

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His life has been one of purpose — taking on untouchability, fighting for farmers, and advocating for water conservation in a land where scarcity defines survival.

On the eve of his 100th birthday, Sharma sits quietly, his voice steady but rich with the weight of a century.

He has seen India in chains and India in command of its destiny. A freedom fighter, a four-time MLA, and a former Member of Parliament — his life reads like a living chronicle of the nation’s journey.

However, beyond the titles and milestones is a man who chose conviction over comfort, ideals over ambition.

As he prepares to turn 100 on Saturday, Sharma does not dwell on his age. Instead, his mind drifts back to a time when India was not yet free — when hope was fragile, but unity was unshakeable.

“We didn’t see caste, creed, or differences but had one goal — to see an independent India,” he recalls softly and adds, “We had only one dream — that the British must leave, and India must be free.”

There is a quiet pride in his eyes when he speaks of today’s India. The roads that stretch across states, the railways that bind distant corners, the bridges that rise where rivers once divided — to him, these are not just symbols of development, but fulfilment of a promise. “The leaders of that time gave us a strong democratic nation,” he says.

“We gave voting rights to everyone — irrespective of caste, creed, or gender. Even countries like the United States did not begin their democracy this way.” He pauses, smiling faintly at a memory. “The first elections… they were like a festival. People participated with joy. There was belief.”

Yet, even at 100, Sharma is not content with nostalgia. His concerns remain rooted in the present. “The voting percentage must increase,” he insists.

“If we want to grow as a nation, people must participate more. And equality, not just in words, but in reality, social and economic equality must reach everyone,” he stresses.

His own life has been shaped by sacrifice. During the Emergency, he spent nearly 19 months in jail, a period he speaks of not with bitterness, but with quiet acceptance.

Perhaps the most defining moment of his political life came just after Independence. On the very day he was offered the position of District Congress Committee Secretary, Mahatma Gandhi suggested dissolving the Congress to allow a healthy democratic opposition to emerge. Sharma did not hesitate.

“The next day, I resigned,” he says simply. He went on to become a founding member of the Socialist Party, driven by the belief that democracy needed not just power, but principled opposition. “The idea was to build a policy-based opposition,” he adds.

It was not the last time he would turn down power. Over the years, opportunities came — chances to merge his political strength with the Congress, offers to join the BJP in 1980 — but he refused them all.

“I never believed in party-hopping,” he says firmly. “Politics should not be about convenience.”

There is no regret in his voice when asked if he missed greater political success. “Had I stayed in the Congress, I might have been MLA or MP continuously,” he admits. But, he has another side to share as well, "I didn’t have money to get a ticket, and even then, money mattered in politics.”

Instead, he chose a different path — one guided by integrity rather than influence and adopted the socialist path. He became a key member of the socialist movement in India, and worked closely with iconic leaders like Dr. Ram Manohar Lohia and Jayaprakash Narayan.

Even his reflections on history carry an unfiltered honesty. Speaking about Mahatma Gandhi, he remarks, “It is often said he visited Harijan bastis frequently, but I did not personally get the opportunity to see that.”

At 100, Sharma’s clarity remains undiminished. He speaks strongly against the culture of political defections. “There should be strict laws,” he says.

“Those who switch parties should be debarred from contesting elections for 10 years. It is immoral.” And then, almost unexpectedly, the conversation turns to his health.

What is the secret to a century-long life? He smiles. “Buttermilk and two chapatis,” he says. “And walking — always walking.”

From his village, he used to walk 14 kilometres to school daily, and later 30 kilometres to attend college. Even today, his philosophy remains simple: Live honestly, stay active, and carry no bitterness.

“I am satisfied. I have no grudges. I have served the nation with honesty and morality — that is enough,” he says.

As the country debates its present and imagines its future, Sharma offers a perspective shaped by time.

He acknowledges the work of PM Narendra Modi, but gently pushes back against selective narratives. “It is not correct to say all development has happened only after 2014,” he says.

“Projects like Bhakhra Dam, IITs, and IIMs were built before that. Every era has contributed,” he points out.

In a world increasingly driven by speed, ambition, and shifting loyalties, Sharma stands as a quiet reminder of something rare — steadfastness.

A hundred years on, his life is not just a story of longevity, but of consistency — of a man who walked miles for education, stood firm in politics, endured jail for democracy, and still believes that the strength of a nation lies in equality and principles.

As he turns 100, Sharma does not ask for celebration. Only remembrance — of values that built a nation, and of the responsibility to carry them forward.

--IANS

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