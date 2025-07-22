There's an attempt to trap us: K'taka Deputy CM Shivakumar's brother Suresh

Bengaluru, July 22 (IANS) Former Congress MP D.K. Suresh on Tuesday alleged that there is an attempt to trap him and his brother, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, in one or the other case and harass them.

Talking to mediapersons at his residence in Bengaluru, Suresh said, "Even though the ED's case against us has been resolved, at every stage, there's an attempt to trap us in some or the other case and harass us. This is the working style of the central government."

"The Supreme Court verdict in the MUDA case is significant against the backdrop of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) being used as a political weapon," said Suresh.

"The judgment delivered by the Supreme Court yesterday (July 21) is very important. This is not the first time the Supreme Court has raised concerns over the ED's interference, conduct, and overreach. For the past two years, the Apex court has been issuing stern observations on this matter. We have witnessed how the ED is functioning like a puppet in the hands of the ruling party. Just last week, the Madras High Court also pulled up ED officials in connection with a case," Suresh stated.

He accused the Union government of suppressing opposition leaders.

Responding to BJP's protest against the division of BBMP into five zones, he said, "There will always be debate and discussion over such issues. The state government will consider it carefully."

When asked whether rural areas will fall under the jurisdiction, he said, "Due to rapid urbanisation, basic infrastructure needs to be provided to everyone. But it is not possible to provide such services through a gram panchayat. Bengaluru has a population of 1.4 crore. One commissioner alone cannot manage everything. The government has taken decisions to ensure better governance by taking everyone into confidence."

Asked about the visit of the CM and Deputy CM to Delhi, he said, "They are going to discuss various issues, including party organisation, with party leaders. Since Parliament is in session, they will also meet Union Ministers to discuss pending grants and projects for the state. It's not unusual for D.K. Shivakumar to visit Delhi."

On Shivakumar's name not being mentioned at the 'Sadhana Samavesha' in Mysuru by CM Siddaramaiah, Suresh replied, "The Chief Minister has already clarified this. There's no point in discussing it further."

--IANS

mka/svn