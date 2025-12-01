'There should be delivery, not drama': PM Modi on Parliament Winter Session

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that there should not be any "drama" in the House and emphasised that the focus should be on policy-making and not sloganeering.

Addressing the media ahead of the Parliament's Winter Session, PM Modi said, "This Winter Session is not just a ritual, but a way to infuse energy in the efforts to take the nation forward towards rapid progress. India has lived the democracy and has expressed its enthusiasm and joy towards the democratic process that strengthens the trust in democracy."

He said that the world is closely watching India's democratic strides and the nation has proven that "democracy can deliver".

"In the past few days, the immense voter turnout in the elections in Bihar has been the greatest strength of democracy. The contribution of women is also increasing, which sparks a wave of hope and trust. The world is watching the strength of the democratic and economic system closely. India has proven that democracy can deliver," he added.

"The pace at which India's economic status is achieving new successes not only makes us believe in the resolution of Viksit Bharat but also gives us the strength to fulfil it," the Prime Minister said.

Calling out the Opposition, PM Modi said, "This session should focus on what the Parliament is thinking, wants to do and will do for the nation. The Opposition should also fulfil its responsibility and raise questions after coming out of its sadness following the defeat. Unfortunately, a few political outfits are not able to take their defeat."

These remarks come at a time when the Opposition is already expressing frustration over what it calls the unilateral scheduling of a short-duration discussion. The monsoon session, too, saw low productivity amid protests over the Special Intensive Review (SIR) process in Bihar.

Referring to the Opposition's defeat in the Bihar Assembly elections, the Prime Minister said, "I thought since it's been a while that the Bihar elections have concluded, things would have changed. However, I heard their rhetoric, and now it makes me think that their defeat is still troubling them."

Stressing that in the Winter Session, "the frustration of defeat should not become the focus and it should also not transform into the pride of victory," PM Modi said, "As public representatives, we should take the responsibility and expectations of the countrymen forward with balance. This is a tough job, but we should do it."

He emphasised the need for the greater participation of the first-time MPs and said, "Those who are elected for the first time or those who are still young, are not happy because they are not able to introduce themselves as capable representatives, present the problems of their regions and are also being stopped when they talk in favour of the country's development. We should give these new MPs a chance to present their views."

Further aiming for the Opposition parties, which have often resorted to ruckus and sloganeering in Parliament, PM Modi said, "There are a lot of places to do drama; anyone who wants to do it can continue with it. There should be delivery here and not drama. Even for the slogans, the entire nation is available; raise the slogans wherever you want; you raised it where you were defeated, now raise it where you will be defeated. However, here, the focus should be on policy, not slogans."

"Negativity might be of use in politics, but for nation-building, positive thinking is necessary. I hope that you keep negativity within limits and focus on nation-building," he added.

"For the past few sessions, the Parliament has been used for election warm-ups or to express frustration over defeats. I have seen some parties in power in some states unable to even visit those states due to public anger and anti-incumbency... These political parties must reflect on this," he added.

The Prime Minister also congratulated Rajya Sabha Chairman C.P. Radhakrishnan on assuming Office.

