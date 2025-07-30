There is complete vertical split among K’taka Cong MLAs, 'Diwali dhamaka' for sure: Vijayendra

Bengaluru, July 30 (IANS) Commenting on the internal strife within the ruling Congress party, Karnataka BJP President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Wednesday claimed that there is a complete vertical split among Congress MLAs.

“By the Diwali festival, there is going to be a ‘dhamaka’ in the Congress government,” he stated.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Vijayendra said, “There is a clear vertical split among Congress MLAs in Karnataka. One thing is evident — the MLAs within the ruling Congress party are divided. A majority of them want Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to be replaced; they want someone else as CM. This internal infighting has been ongoing for the past six months and is now probably reaching its climax. Let’s wait and watch.”

He further said, “We have been observing simmering tensions between the CM and Dy CM. At the Mysuru Convention, Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar was left alone midway, highlighting their differences. The growing discontent among MLAs against CM Siddaramaiah stems from a loss of confidence in his leadership. Siddaramaiah is disturbed by this and is now trying to win back the MLAs’ support. He had promised Rs 50 crore in funds for each MLA, but not a single ruling party MLA has received the amount so far. There was also a rumour that opposition MLAs would be given Rs 25 crore, but they too haven’t received anything.”

“By Diwali, a political dhamaka is certain in the state. Some may feel the BJP is exaggerating, but if you consider the buzz in the corridors of Vidhana Soudha, it is clear that all is not well within the Congress. The war between Russia and Ukraine might end, but the war within the ruling Congress has already begun — and it won’t stop. That’s the reality,” Vijayendra reiterated.

“There is a complete vertical split within the Congress MLAs in Karnataka. Most of them are unhappy with CM Siddaramaiah due to the lack of development and his failure to take them into confidence. They are publicly criticising him over these issues. Deputy CM Shivakumar is seen as the CM-in-waiting; some MLAs support him, others back AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge, while some still want Siddaramaiah to continue. This has led to a complete division,” he added.

The leadership tussle within the ruling party has become more visible, according to sources, with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah holding one-on-one meetings with party MLAs, while Deputy CM and KPCC President D.K. Shivakumar is conducting separate meetings with MLAs. This development is being perceived as a sign of rivalry between the CM and the Deputy CM.

Commenting on the issue, Home Minister G. Parameshwara said, “Shivakumar can call a meeting of MLAs at any time. When I was party president between 2013 and 2018, I used to hold meetings without inviting the CM or Dy CM. There is nothing wrong with it.”

