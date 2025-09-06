Thailand, Dubai-linked narcotics syndicate active in Delhi busted, 6 held

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) A Thailand and Dubai-linked international narcotics syndicate was busted with the arrest of six drug traffickers from Delhi, Hyderabad and Azamgarh in UP and recovery of over 5.7 kg of Cannabis and Ocean Grown (OG) Ganja, a Delhi Police official said on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime Branch, New Delhi, Harsh Indora, said the cartel bought OG Ganja from Bangkok at about Rs 1.5 lakh per kilogram and sold it in Delhi-NCR at Rs 6–7 lakh per kilogram.

The proceeds were routed to a cartel member allegedly based in Dubai, he said, adding that three cars and two passports have also been seized.

He said the well-organised international syndicate was headed by Anil Kumar Singh, who managed affairs in Thailand, and Ishan, based in Dubai.

DCP Indora said Azamgarh resident Anil Kumar Singh (37), who was arrested in Hyderabad on September 1, used to stay in Bangkok earlier. He arranged OG Ganja from Thailand with his local contacts and supplied it to carriers sent by Ishan.

Acting on Anil’s instance, a subsequent raid at his native village in Azamgarh led to the recovery of 2.029 kg Ganja (OG) from his car, the police said.

Earlier, Anil was arrested in January 2025 with two passports at IGI Airport and booked under the Passport Prevention Act.

Those arrested included a travel operator, Mehraj Khan (42), a resident of Tilak Nagar, West Delhi, and a visa agent, Pratap Singh (32), a resident of Nilothi in West Delhi. Both are school dropouts and were arrested near a Delhi hotel on August 26, along with 3.708 kg of OG Ganja.

Others arrested include property dealer Surjeet Singh (34), resident of Chander Vihar, who provided passengers or carriers of Ganja to Anil. Harpreet Singh (27), a resident of Vikaspuri Extension and auto driver Rajwant Singh (49), a resident of Nihal Vihar, were arrested from Chander Vihar.

In total, six accused were apprehended, and 5.737 kg Ganja (OG) was recovered, and vehicles and passports were seized.

The DCP said Anil, with associates Mehraj Khan and Pratap Singh, managed the network from abroad. They recruited carriers by luring them with foreign trips, easy money and commissions.

Anil, earlier based in Bangkok, arranged consignments and their dispatch. Surjeet Singh and Pratap Singh recruited carriers like Harpreet Singh and Rajwant Singh, provided tickets and managed tours.

In Bangkok, local suppliers handed sealed packets of OG Ganja to carriers, who, on returning to airports at Amritsar, Chandigarh, Mumbai and Delhi, contacted Mehraj Khan and Pratap Singh.

These receivers coordinated with delivery agents for further distribution across Delhi-NCR. The syndicate operated on a profit-sharing basis, the police said.

--IANS

rch/dan