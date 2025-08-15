T'gana: Karimnagar district Collector renders National Anthem in sign language at I-Day event

Hyderabad, Aug 15 (IANS) In a heartwarming gesture, Karimnagar district Collector Pamela Satpathy rendered the national anthem in Indian sign language on the Independence Day.

The Indian Administrative Service (IAS) office stole the show at the official function held at Karimnagar Police Parade Ground.

She along with the hearing-impaired students. rendered the national anthem in the sign language as ministers and officials watched with great interest.

Additional Collector Ashwini Tanaji Wakade and Municipal Commissioner Prapul Desai also joined the Collector in performing the anthem in sign language alongside hearing-impaired students.

The unique gesture won widespread appreciation, with IT and Industries Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu praising her efforts. “Well done, Collector your rendition of the national anthem in Indian sign language was wonderful,” the minister said.

Pamela Satpathy has been a driving force behind several innovative initiatives in the district, often thinking differently and working for the welfare of the poor, leaving a distinct mark in development and public welfare. She has gained the admiration of the people through her many creative programs, and this Independence Day marked yet another rare distinction, said an official release.

In a first-of-its-kind effort in the state, she had earlier arranged special training in the basics of Indian Sign Language for Karimnagar district officials. The week-long program enabled them to better understand and address the concerns of the hearing-impaired community.

By performing the anthem in sign language during the Independence Day celebrations at the Karimnagar Police Parade Ground together with officials, hearing-impaired individuals, and Ashram school students, Collector Pamela reinforced her commitment to inclusivity, earning accolades.

Earlier, Minister Sridhar Babu unfurled the national flag and took the guard of honour from various contingents of police.

“On this Independence Day, I bow with gratitude to the countless freedom fighters whose courage and sacrifice gifted us our liberty. Let us honour their legacy by safeguarding our democracy, upholding justice and working together for a progressive and inclusive India. Wishing everyone a proud and joyous 15th August,” the minister said in his message.

--IANS

ms/pgh