T'gana Cong leaders set to begin 3-day protest in Delhi on Backward Class quota

Hyderabad, Aug 4 (IANS) Telangana Congress leaders and workers left for Delhi by a special train on Monday to participate in a protest demanding Presidential assent for the Backward Classes reservation bills passed by the state legislature.

AICC in-charge of state affairs Meenakshi Natarajan, Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B. Mahesh Kumar Goud, Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar and Animal Husbandry Minister Vakati Srihari were among the leaders who boarded the train at Cherlapalli Railway Station.

Speaking to reporters, Mahesh Goud alleged that Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy and other BJP leaders are trying to obstruct the 42 per cent quota to Backward Classes. He said that Rahul Gandhi and other Congress leaders were leading the historic movement for Backward Class reservations.

According to Congress sources, 25 leaders from each district have left for the national capital by the special train.

They will participate in a dharna to be led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy at Jantar Mantar on August 6.

The Congress party has already announced three-day protest in Delhi to press the demand for Presidential assent for the two Bills passed by the state legislature in March to enhance reservation for BCs to 42 percent in education, employment and local bodies.

On August 5, Congress MPs will move an adjournment motion in Parliament to demand a debate on the Backward Class quota bills.

The next day, the Chief Minister along with his Cabinet colleagues and other Congress leaders, will stage a dharna at Jantar Mantar.

The Chief Minister and other senior leaders will seek an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu on August 7 to submit a memorandum regarding the pending bills.

Ponnam Prabhakar had earlier announced that Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge will also meet the President.

The Congress leaders have slammed the BJP for blocking the Bills citing inclusion of Muslims.

BJP leaders have alleged that Congress is allocating 10 per cent reservation to Muslims in the guise of Backward Classes, though it had promised 42 per cent quota to Backward Classes

Due to the delay in the Presidential asset for the Bills, the state government decided to issue an ordinance to provide 42 per cent reservation for Backward Classes in upcoming local body elections.

However, Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has not yet given approval for the draft ordinance sent last month.

--IANS

ms/pgh