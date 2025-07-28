'Testing our patience': SC tells MP minister in Col Sofiya Qureshi remarks row

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday rapped Madhya Pradesh Tribal Affairs Minister Vijay Shah over issuing an "online" public apology for his controversial remarks against Army officer Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, the Indian Army officer who briefed the media throughout Operation Sindoor against Pakistan.

"You are testing our patience! Where is his public apology? That shows his intentions. That makes us more suspicious of his bona fides," a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi remarked.

The Justice Surya Kant-led bench was dealing with a special leave petition (SLP) filed by Shah, a BJP MLA from Harsood Assembly seat and minister in CM Mohan Yadav’s cabinet, challenging the order of the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which had directed registration of an FIR against him over his distasteful remarks.

During the hearing, the apex court raised concerns after being informed that the SIT had recorded Shah’s statement, questioning the investigation panel for failing to record the statements from those affected by his controversial remarks.

When the bench inquired about the status of the probe, the SIT stated that it is likely to finalise its report by August 13, adding that in the course of the investigation, it recorded statements of several witnesses and reviewed video clips.

Following the SIT’s statement, the apex court posted the matter for hearing on August 18, and directed that a member of the SIT appear before it on the next date of listing with a status report.

Senior advocate K. Parmeswar, appearing on Shah’s behalf, assured the top that he would place the fresh public apology on record.

Shah had reportedly said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had sent a "sister from the same community" as those in Pakistan to avenge the April 22 terror strike in Kashmir's Pahalgam, sparking nationwide outrage.

After the Madhya Pradesh High Court, in an order passed on May 14, suo moto had ordered the state Director General of Police to register an FIR against Shah, he moved the Supreme Court challenging the FIR registered under Sections 152, 196(1)(b), and 197 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

In partial relief to the MP minister, the apex court protected him from any coercive action, including arrest, subject to the condition that he should join and fully cooperate with the investigation. It had ordered the DGP to form a SIT (Special Investigation Team) of three senior IPS officers of the Madhya Pradesh cadre, including a woman IPS officer, to probe the matter.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to entertain a plea filed by Congress leader Jaya Thakur seeking Vijay Shah’s removal from the ministerial post, contending that he had violated the oath taken under Article 164(3) of the Constitution.

