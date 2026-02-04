Terrorists spotted near cave in Udhampur forest in J&K, security forces move in

Jammu, Feb 4 (IANS) An anti-terrorist operation continued on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district after the terrorists were spotted firing from a cave.

Officials said drones used by the joint forces spotted terrorists firing from a cave in the Ramnagar area of Udhampur district, after which the cordon in the area was further tightened to zero in on the hiding terrorists.

Following actionable intelligence about the presence of terrorists, joint forces had moved in on Tuesday evening as terrorists fired at them from a cave pinpointed by the drones used by the joint forces during the operation.

Officials said, “Joint forces gave a calibrated response, moving cautiously while tightening the cordon around the terrorists to prevent their escape in the densely forested area. UAVs (Unmanned Aerial Vehicles) played a crucial role in confirming the presence of terrorists inside the cave, allowing the joint forces to adjust their strategy and avoid unnecessary risk. The operation is being carried out cautiously, keeping in view the possibility of more terrorists hiding in the area. Inhabitants of nearby localities have been advised to remain indoors as a precautionary measure till the operation is concluded.”

The presence of terrorists in the hilly areas of Udhampur, Kathua, Rajouri, Poonch and Doda districts of Jammu division has emerged as a major concern for the security forces.

In the high-level security review meeting in New Delhi, chaired by the Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, on January 8, clear orders were given to neutralise these terrorists, mostly believed to be Pakistani nationals, while maintaining zero infiltration at the borders.

Amit Shah directed the security forces to adopt a mission-mode approach to achieve their objectives.

The meeting was attended by J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha; Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan; Tapan Kumar Deka, Director, Intelligence Bureau; Atal Dulloo, Chief Secretary, J&K; Nalin Prabhat, Director-General of Police, J&K; heads of Central Armed Police Forces; and other senior officers.

The Union Home Minister is again visiting J&K for three days beginning on February 5. In addition to other engagements, Amit Shah is scheduled to visit the international border and chair another security review meeting in Jammu city.

