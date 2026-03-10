Terrorist killed as army foils infiltration bid in J&K's Rajouri

Jammu, March 10 (IANS) Alert troops foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in J&K's Rajouri district on Tuesday, killing one terrorist and launching a hunt to track down the second.

Read More

Officials said that the terrorist was killed in an anti-Infiltration operation in the Jhangar area of the Nowshera sector of the LoC in Rajouri.

"Acting on credible intelligence inputs by Intelligence Agencies, movement of two terrorists was detected in the general area of Jhangar, Nowshera along the Line of Control at around 3pm on 10 March", the Nagrota-headquartered White Knight Corps said on X.

"Responding with swift and calibrated combat action, alert troops of WhiteKnightCorps engaged swiftly, successfully foiling the infiltration attempt. In the ensuing engagement, one Pakistani sponsored Terrorist was eliminated, effectively denying any breach of the LoC. Own troops have been reoriented to search for second terrorist and to ensure relentless domination of the area, supported by intergrated ground and aerial Survey", it added.

"A robust operational posture and heightened alert continue across the sector", it said.

Reports said another terrorist was spotted during the infiltration attempt, and the hunt is on to track him down.

The army is deployed on the 740-km-long LoC in J&K situated in Baramulla, Kupwara, and Bandipora districts of the Kashmir Valley and Poonch, Rajouri, and partly in the Jammu district of the Jammu division.

In addition, J&K has a 240-km-long international border situated in Samba, Jammu and Kathua districts. The international border is manned by the Border Security Force (BSF).

Army and the BSF are deployed to prevent infiltration, exfiltration, drug smuggling and drone activities initiated from the Pakistan side of the border.

J&K Police and the security forces carry out aggressive operations in the hinterland against terrorists, their overground workers (OGWs) and sympathisers.

Drug smugglers, drug peddlers and those involved in hawala money rackets and other unlawful financial activities are also on the scanner of the security forces.

It is believed that the funds generated from these unlawful activities are finally used to sustain terrorism in J&K.

--IANS

sq/vd