Terror module suspicions: J&K BJP demands MHA probe into NGOs, welfare organisations

Srinagar, Dec 17 (IANS) The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday demanded a probe by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) into local NGOs and welfare organisations operating in the Union Territory.

BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur told a media conference here that a probe by the MHA should be conducted into terror modules operating in Jammu and Kashmir, as well as into the role of NGOs, welfare institutions, trusts, and other organisations.

"There are 16,000 NGOs in Jammu and Kashmir, and this raises serious concerns. We have sufficient evidence that funds routed to various NGOs are being misused for terror funding. The MHA probe must identify their links and trace the routes and origins of such funding. The investigation should establish the sources of their foreign funding, including countries such as Japan and the UK. Many NGOs are working to revive terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir through networks operating in Gulf and other foreign countries.

"We are appealing to the Union Home Minister to act tough against these networks and modules, as white-collar terror modules have already been unearthed," he said.

Thakur said that only 239 out of the nearly 16,000 NGOs operating in Jammu and Kashmir are registered.

"Who is allowing them to operate? From where are these unregistered NGOs getting their funding? Several of these organisations also receive government assistance, making it essential to assess how such funds are being utilised. The assets of all such organisations should be verified and audited. A detailed investigation must be conducted into their sources of funding, including both foreign and domestic contributions, to determine who is funding them and for what purpose," the BJP spokesperson said.

He further stressed the need to examine the political links of these organisations, alleging that some may be operating with political backing.

"It must be ascertained which organisations are genuinely working for public welfare and which are being misused for activities that harm national interests," Thakur said.

Thakur said the BJP has sought an investigation by the MHA to ensure transparency and accountability. He reiterated that strict action should be taken against any organisation found involved in unlawful or anti-national activities, adding that such measures are necessary to safeguard peace and security in Jammu and Kashmir.

