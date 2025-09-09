Terror conspiracy case: NIA searches 21 locations in five states, J&K

New Delhi, Sep 9 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) searched multiple locations in five states and one union territory in a terror conspiracy case linked to ISIS and other terrorist organisations, the agency said on Tuesday.

A total of 21 locations were extensively searched on Monday in the states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu and in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA, which took over the case from the Kayar police in the Chengalpattu district of Tamil Nadu in June this year, seized several digital devices, including mobile phones, along with incriminatory documentary materials during the searches.

The case emanated with the arrest of one Akhlathur alias Mohammed Akhlque Mujahid, who had allegedly conspired with others to commit terror acts in India.

“The conspiracy was aimed at gathering men and material support to wage jihad against India by joining forces with proscribed terrorist organisations,” the agency said in its press statement.

“The accused was in contact with these terror outfits through social media platforms,” it further said.

He was further found to have connections with multiple entities in Pakistan and Syria.

The counter terror agency is continuing its probe in RC-01/2025/NIA/CHE, the NIA said.

The agency carried out the raids as part of an ongoing investigation into a major terror conspiracy case.

According to official sources, the coordinated operation began early Monday morning and covered eight locations in Bihar, one each in Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu, two in Uttar Pradesh, and at nine places in Jammu and Kashmir.

The raids were conducted with the active support of state police forces and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, ensuring smooth execution on the ground.

The case under investigation pertains to a terror conspiracy, the recruitment of youth, the raising of funds, and the establishment of sleeper cells for carrying out unlawful activities across different parts of the country.

During the searches, officials examined several residential premises and business establishments suspected of being linked to individuals associated with radical groups.

As per official sources, investigators are believed to have seized electronic gadgets, digital records, incriminating documents, and communication devices, which will undergo forensic and technical analysis.

The NIA has intensified its efforts in recent months, conducting multiple raids across India to dismantle terror modules and disrupt their logistical support systems.

Some high-profile terror cases, including those involving terror funding and killings of innocent civilians, are being investigated by the NIA.

