Tent City to come up near Red Fort on 350th martyrdom day of Guru Tegh Bahadur: Kapil Mishra

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) The Delhi government has firmed up plans to celebrate the upcoming 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur on a grand scale by setting up a Tent City for devotees near the Red Fort, an official said on Tuesday.

For the main events, three lawns of the historic Red Fort have been identified, where a grand Kirtan Darbar will be held, the official said in a statement.

Proper arrangements for ‘Langar Seva’ will be made for devotees, and a Tent City will be set up at Ramlila Maidan to provide accommodation and essential facilities for visitors, said Minister for Art, Culture and Language and Tourism Kapil Mishra.

Earlier, during a meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, Mishra and Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa reviewed preparations for the martyrdom anniversary celebrations on November 25.

Senior officials from the Punjabi Academy, Department of Art, Culture and Language, Tourism Department, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, and other related institutions attended the meeting.

The meeting focused on coordination among departments, arrangements, and outlining the programme schedule. It was decided that several cultural, spiritual, and public participation events dedicated to the life, philosophy, and supreme sacrifice of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji will be organised at various locations across Delhi.

Mishra said that Guru Tegh Bahadur’s sacrifice was not for a single religion or community, but for all of humanity.

He added that Delhi is the witness to that historic moment when Guru Tegh Bahadur sacrificed his life to protect religious freedom.

He emphasised that the Delhi government aims to inspire every citizen through Guru’s ideals, strengthening the values of tolerance, love, and service in society.

Sirsa stated that the event will not merely be a tribute, but a global effort to spread Guru Tegh Bahadur’s teachings. He informed that the Central Government is also extending support to make this celebration even more impactful and inspiring.

To bring Guru Tegh Bahadur’s inspiring life and message closer to the public, a Temporary Museum will also be established, featuring rare paintings, historical documents, and exhibition materials.

Special bus services will be arranged to facilitate smooth travel for devotees coming from Delhi and neighbouring regions to participate in the event near the Red Fort.

It was also shared in the meeting that a special theme song, based on Guru Tegh Bahadur’s teachings, has been composed by renowned Punjabi singers and will be released soon. This musical tribute aims to connect the younger generation with Guru Ji’s message.

A public outreach campaign will also be launched across Delhi, showcasing promotional materials at key public spaces, transport hubs, and digital platforms to encourage citizens’ participation in this historic celebration.

