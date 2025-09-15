Tension rises in Jharkhand over Kurmi demand for ST status, tribal groups warn of protest

Ranchi, Sep 15 (IANS) Political and social mobilisation has intensified in Jharkhand over the demand for granting Scheduled Tribe (Adivasi) status to the Kurmi caste.

While Kurmi organisations are preparing for a series of agitations in Jharkhand, Odisha, and Bengal, tribal groups are strongly opposing the move, raising fears of a possible confrontation.

At a massive protest in Delhi’s Jantar Mantar last week, Kurmi outfits announced a “Rail Roko-Rasta Roko” agitation, vowing to continue the movement indefinitely until their demand is met.

"Our struggle will go on until Kurmis are recognised as tribals," the organisations declared.

Tribal organisations, however, rejected the demand for an ST status to Kurmis outright at two separate press conferences in Ranchi on Monday.

Former ministers Devkumar Dhan and Geetashree Oraon alleged that the Kurmi claim was an "encroachment on tribal rights".

Oraon said: "The aim of Kurmi leaders is only to become MLAs, MPs, and ministers by capturing the constitutional rights of tribals. Last year, they blocked railway lines for five days, but not a single case was registered against them."

She added that Kurmis identify themselves as descendants of Shivaji Maharaj and are linked with the Maratha empire. "In such a situation, giving them tribal status is not possible," she asserted, warning that tribals will resist any such move at all levels.

The Central Sarna Committee of the tribals has announced a dharna at Raj Bhavan on September 20 and a blockade of Deputy Commissioners’ offices in all districts on October 17.

Committee leader Nisha Bhagat said: "Kurmi, Kudmi, and Mahato – all three are the same. They were never tribals. If they are given tribal status, the very existence of tribals across the country will be endangered."

Several tribal leaders, including Sanjay Tirkey, Harshita Munda, Fulchand Tirkey, Kundarsi Munda, Niranjana Herenj, W. Munda, and Laxmi Narayan Munda, were present at the press meet held in Ranchi on Monday.

