Tension in Bengal's Jagatdal after bomb blast, shootout in front of ex-BJP MP's residence

Kolkata, Sep 30 (IANS) Tension prevailed at Jagatdal in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal on Tuesday morning following shootouts and bomb blasts in phases in front of the residence of the former BJP MP from Barrackpore Lok Sabha constituency, Arjun Singh.

"The tension started over control of a local Durga Puja committee between two rival groups shortly after midnight. I was at my residence then watching television. Suddenly, I came to know of the major tension having broken out near my residence. Soon after that, the two groups started hurling bombs towards each other, which continued for some time in phases. Later on, there were shootouts between the two rival groups as well," Singh told media persons.

He also claimed that the police personnel present at the spot at that point in time were so few that they were unable to control the clashes between the two groups.

"The condition of the policemen present there was so pathetic that at one point in time, they even had to flee from the spot. The manner in which crude bombs were hurled indiscriminately, there could have been events of major casualties and even deaths following the clashes," Singh said.

He also said that in the midst of the clashes, the vehicle owned by Singh's nephew, Sanjay Singh, which was parked on the road, was severely damaged. Later, a huge number of police personnel, including the personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) reached the spot and finally brought the situation under control.

However, tension continued to prevail in the locality till Tuesday after which the huge police contingent was posted at the locality to prevent fresh aggravation of tension. Not a single arrest has taken place in this connection so far.

At the time the report was filed not a single officer from the Barrackpore Police Commiserate has offered any statement in the matter. There had been frequent reports of clashes between rival groups at the locality, especially in front of Singh's residence since the last one year.

--IANS

