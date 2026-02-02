Ten arrested after violent clash between two groups in south Kolkata

Kolkata, Feb 2 (IANS) Kolkata Police on Monday arrested 10 people in connection with a violent clash between two groups in the Golpark area of south Kolkata on Sunday night, officials said.

The arrested have been identified as Bobby Hela (28), Arjun Mallick (29), Sk. Bacchu (38), Mukesh Paswan (32), Rabin Das (29), Sujan Haldar (19), Raj Haldar (24), Gopal Sarkar (29), Ajay Haldar (29) and Sandip Naskar (18).

All of them are scheduled to be produced before a Kolkata court later in the day.

According to police, the violence erupted on Kakulia Road near Golpark, under the jurisdiction of Rabindra Sarobar police station. Miscreants allegedly went on a rampage, vandalising police vehicles and motorcycles belonging to local residents.

Preliminary investigations suggest the clash broke out during a picnic being held at a local club in the Panchanantala area near Golpark. Police and local sources said around 100 to 150 miscreants, many with their faces covered, attacked the area. Gunshots were reportedly fired, crude bombs were hurled and sharp weapons were used during the violence. Bricks were also thrown, creating panic in the locality.

Police recovered bullet casings and bomb fragments from the spot.

At least two people were injured in the incident. Ganesh Das reportedly sustained a gunshot wound to the chest, while another person, Sanat Singh, suffered a head injury. Both are undergoing treatment at SSKM Hospital.

Local residents alleged that the attack was carried out by the gang led by a man known as Sona Pappu. They also claimed that the same group had unleashed violence in the area during last year’s Ganesh Puja. Residents expressed anger over the lack of security, noting that the Rabindra Sarobar police station is located close to the area.

Trinamool Congress councillor Baishwanor Chattopadhyay reached the spot following the incident but was surrounded by protesting residents. He later said the unrest stemmed from a dispute during a picnic and claimed the situation had been brought under control.

Senior police officers, including Deputy Commissioner of Police Bholanath Pandey, visited the area. Pandey said a detailed investigation is underway and CCTV footage from the locality is being examined. Police conducted search operations in the area and neighbouring Kasba, following which 10 arrests were made.

