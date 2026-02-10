Temperature improves remarkably in J&K as days get warmer

Srinagar, Feb 10 (IANS) Temperature improved remarkably across Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, with Srinagar city recording a minimum temperature of 3.3 degrees Celsius and Jammu city 12.3 degrees Celsius.

Read More

The Meteorological Department officials said that Srinagar city recorded a minimum temperature of 3.3 degrees Celsius, Gulmarg minus 3.4 degrees Celsius and Pahalgam minus 0.4 degrees Celsius.

Jammu city registered a minimum temperature of 12.3 degrees Celsius, Katra town 11.2 degrees Celsius, Batote 6.1 degrees Celsius, Banihal 3.2 degrees Celsius and Bhaderwah 2.4 degrees Celsius.

Srinagar city recorded a maximum temperature of 10.6 degrees Celsius, and Jammu 22.4 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has forecast generally cloudy weather in Jammu and Kashmir with the possibility of light rain/snow/gusty winds at most places.

A partly cloudy day with the possibility of light rain/snow at isolated places has been forecast for Wednesday, generally dry weather for Wednesday and Thursday, and cloudy weather with the possibility of light snow at isolated higher reaches on Friday.

On February 15 and 16, partly cloudy to generally cloudy weather is forecast, while on February 17, generally cloudy weather with light rain/snow at scattered places is predicted

For February 18 to 20, partly cloudy weather has been forecast.

MET advisory has been issued asking travellers/transporters to confirm highway status from the concerned authorities and follow the administration's advisory.

People living in snow-bound areas are advised not to venture into avalanche-prone higher reaches.

A general forecast was that February could end with an overall rain deficit.

Despite snowfall towards the end of the 40-day-long period of harsh winter cold, 'Chillai Kalan', which ended on January 30, winter has passed so far with very little precipitation.

It is the heavy snowfall during the winter months that replenishes the perennial water reservoirs in the mountains. These treasures of snow sustain various rivers, streams, lakes, springs and other water bodies during the hot summer months.

A record number of tourists visited Jammu and Kashmir during the last year, while a heavy tourist rush was seen in Gulmarg, Pahalgam and Sonamarg around Christmas and New Year celebrations in December.

It is mostly the youth and children in Srinagar city who missed the 'snow gun' this season. Hardly any snow accumulated on the ground in Srinagar city during this winter.

--IANS

sq/svn