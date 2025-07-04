Telangana: Revanth Reddy promises 100 Assembly seats for Congress in next polls

Hyderabad, July 4 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday assured the Congress party that he will deliver 100 Assembly seats in the elections.

He also stated that if Congress falls short of 100 even by one seat, he will own the responsibility for the same.

Exuding confidence that Congress will form the government again in the state, he predicted that the party will win 100 Assembly and 15 Lok Sabha seats.

The Chief Minister was speaking at the meeting of Congress grassroots workers at the LB Stadium here on Friday evening.

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and other leaders addressed the meeting, attended by presidents of the party at the village, mandal and district levels.

Revanth Reddy said the number of Assembly seats will be increased to 150, and 60 women leaders will also be elected as legislators with the implementation of women's reservation.

Telangana currently has 119 MLAs and 17 Lok Sabha members. In the 2023 Assembly elections, the Congress party won 64 seats, while in 2024 it bagged eight Lok Sabha seats.

The Chief Minister said the Congress party made BRS bite the dust and ended the arrogant rule of the KCR family to usher in people’s governance.

Revanth Reddy said some rivals of the Congress party had predicted that the government would not last long as Congress leaders would not remain united and it would not implement welfare schemes. “All party leaders worked unitedly and we implemented the promises at jet speed to prove them wrong,” he said.

He claimed that in 18 months, the Congress government presented the Telangana model before the entire country. It conducted a caste survey and carried out sub-categorisation of Scheduled Castes within a year to fulfil promises made by Rahul Gandhi.

Appealing to the party cadres to work hard and launch a social media war against BRS ahead of the local body elections, the CM said that Congress leadership will deliver party tickets at the leaders' doorsteps, and there is no need to fly to Delhi and lobby for tickets in the next elections. “Party workers are our brand ambassadors, and all the leaders should work hard to win the workers in the local body elections.”

The CM challenged the opposition BRS and BJP to a debate on the farmers’ welfare. Let Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and former CM K Chandrashekhar Rao come for a debate on the issue. Despite facing financial constraints, the government is fulfilling all promises and implementing the schemes to make Telangana a role model for the country.

“In just 18 months, the state government implemented Rythu Bharosa, a bonus for fine paddy, farmer loan waiver, etc. Telangana has become the number one state in the country in paddy production,” the CM explained.

He noted that the people’s government achieved a milestone and set a record by providing Rs 9,000 crore Rythu Bandhu benefit to all farmers in just nine days.

Revanth Reddy also said that his government filled more than 60,000 government job vacancies and challenged KCR and Kishan Reddy to prove him wrong. “If they prove me wrong, I am ready to tender an apology,” he said.

He claimed that the government succeeded by attracting Rs 3 lakh crore investments in just 18 months.

