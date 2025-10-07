Telangana minister's 'buffalo' remark about colleague embarrasses Congress

Hyderabad, Oct 7 (IANS) A Telangana minister's "buffalo" remark allegedly about another minister landed the Congress party in an embarrassment.

Minister for Transport and Backward Classes Ponnam Prabhakar had made the remark about Scheduled Castes Development and Tribal Welfare Minister Adluri Laxman Kumar when the latter did not come on time at a campaign meeting in Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency a couple of days ago.

The video clip of Prabhakar making the comment went viral on social media.

Laxman Kumar reacted to the incident while speaking to his supporters over phone. He accused Ponnam Prabhakar of abusing him because he comes from a Scheduled Caste and demanded an apology.

Laxman Kumar said that a complaint would be sent to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge. He said that the party made him the minister as he comes from Madiga caste (a Scheduled Caste).

"I don't talk in such an arrogant way. I thought he would realise his mistake. We will see today and tomorrow. If there is no change and if he (Ponnam Prabhakar) still says it, then I will not be responsible for the consequences," Laxman Kumar told his supporters.

Prabhakar denied making any insulting remark about Laxman Kumar. Stating that his words were twisted, he said he remarked while referring to the delay in confirming his flight ticket.

After Laxman Kumar's video surfaced on Tuesday, Prabhakar said he would not comment on it. He said Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Mahesh Kumar Goud spoke to him. "I explained to him what happened at the Rahmat Nagar meeting. His word is final," said Prabhakar.

Mahesh Kumar Goud reportedly asked Industries Minister D. Sridhar Babu to speak to both Prabhakar and Laxman Kumar and resolve the issue.

The TPCC chief intervened to prevent further embarrassment to the party ahead of the upcoming by-election to the Jubilee Hills constituency and the local body polls.

--IANS

ms/svn